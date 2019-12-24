Hrithik Roshan To Play Krishna in Deepika Padukone’s ‘Mahabharata’; Deepika To Play Draupadi!

The recent selfie of Deepika Padukone with handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan sparked many rumours about the two getting together for a movie. Well! It looks like the prayers of their fans are finally going to be answered.

Deepika Padukone earlier announced that she will be playing the role of Draupadi in Bollywood adaptation of Mahabharata. The Mahabharata adaptation is said to be made into many parts, the first one of which is expected to hit the screens by Diwali 2021.

The latest buzz is that Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play the role of Lord Krishna in the epic drama Mahabharata. Deepika Padukone is co-producing the movie along with Madhu Mantena, who was earlier part of Phantom Films.

A reliable source has revealed Deccan Chronicle that, "Since producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik's, he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik's participation."

A few weeks back, it was speculated that Hrithik and Deepika have been cast as Ram and Sita in Ramayana, which will be co-directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar and co-produced by Madhu Mantena. However, Deepika has denied these as false informations.

Deepika and Hrithik were never seen sharing screen space before. If the claims are to be true, a visual treat is waiting for the B-town fans to witness two hottest people of Bollywood in a single film together.

Deepika has earlier told that playing Draupadi is absolutely thrilling for her. She told IANS, ". I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharata is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharata but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant."

Deepika is awaiting her upcoming release of Chhapaak, which is her first film as a producer in Bollywood. Chhapaak will hit the theatres on January 10.

Also Read:

Hrithik Roshan Feeding Chocolate Cake To Deepika Padukone Is The Favourite Video On Internet Today

Deepika Padukone Bonds With Nithya Menen; Netizens Are Impressed!