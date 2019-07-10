Hrithik Roshan To Romance Deepika Padukone In Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty's 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake

Hrithik Roshan To Step Into Amitabh Bachchan's Shoes

A source close to the unit shares, "Hrithik will be playing the lead actor role in Satte pe Satta and everybody is looking forward to it". Interestingly, the confirmed next, 'Satte Pe Satta' will mark Hrithik's first collaboration with Farah and Rohit.

Here's Why The Makers Decided To Cast Deepika Padukone

Another source revealed, "Both Farah and Rohit wanted Deepika Padukone in the movie because not only do they love her but she fits the role to the T. When DP debuted, everyone felt she had an uncanny resemblance to Hema ji in terms of her beauty as well. When Farah narrated the story to DP, she loved it and instantly gave her nod."

When Farah Khan Dropped Few Hints

Without divulging any details, Farah had earlier shared, "Rohit and I are both extremely excited for the collaboration. We are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical. It'll be absolutely my kind of a movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema. The script is almost done, we are just about finishing it. It's a remake. We have bought the rights of an Indian movie and are revamping it currently."

A Dreamy Pair

While the official announcement is yet to happen, we just can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone reprise Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's roles respectively. What do you folks think? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.