Hrithik Roshan Says He Was HURT When Media Gave Attention To Kangana Ranaut's 'Lies & Deceit'

Hrithik Roshan Was 'Hurt' Because Of This Reason

Speaking at the event, the 'Superstar 30' actor opened up, "What hurt me was that media gave attention to the audacity with which that certain person was indulging in lying and deceit."

When Hrithik Blasted Kangana

During the promotions of 'Super 30', the superstar had spoken about Kangana and said, "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with."

Hrithik's Explosive Interview

In the same interview, he had also mentioned, "I have learned to not get affected by either. Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened' people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new' and ‘refreshing audacity', without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years. There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India."

The Recent Twist In The Tale

Hrithik-Kangana's fight got uglier when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel spoke about Hrithik's sister Sunaina and alleged that she was being abused by her father. Later, Sunaina too voiced her support for Kangana, in a series of tweets.