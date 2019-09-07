English
    Hrithik Roshan Says He Was HURT When Media Gave Attention To Kangana Ranaut's 'Lies & Deceit'

    their alleged affair. However, Hrithik categorically denied those allegations and even sent her a legal notice, after she attacked him on national television.

    Over the last few years, Kangana has often taken digs at him on many instances. Recently at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, the 'Super 30' actor took a question on Kangana and this is what he had to say.

    Hrithik Roshan Was 'Hurt' Because Of This Reason

    Speaking at the event, the 'Superstar 30' actor opened up, "What hurt me was that media gave attention to the audacity with which that certain person was indulging in lying and deceit."

    When Hrithik Blasted Kangana

    During the promotions of 'Super 30',the superstar had spoken about Kangana and said, "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with."

    Hrithik's Explosive Interview

    In the same interview, he had also mentioned, "I have learned to not get affected by either. Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened' people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new' and ‘refreshing audacity', without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years. There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India."

    The Recent Twist In The Tale

    Hrithik-Kangana's fight got uglier when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel spoke about Hrithik's sister Sunaina and alleged that she was being abused by her father. Later, Sunaina too voiced her support for Kangana, in a series of tweets.

    Meanwhile on the professional front, Hrithik is currently in a happy space. The actor's last release, 'Super 30', a biopic on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar performed exceptionally well at the box office. Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'War' co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

    Read more about: hrithik roshan kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
