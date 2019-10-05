Hrithik Roshan: Will Set Higher Benchmark For Myself After Super 30 & War

Hrithik Roshan has had fantastic success with his last two releases, Super 30 and War. Super 30 was highly praised by critics and audiences, and was declared tax-free in many states. War went on to break 8 box-office records on its very first day in theatres. Hrithik, an actor who is always trying to perfect his craft, feels he has to set a higher benchmark with his next film.

The success of Super 30 and War is important to Hrithik as he felt encouraged by it. He said, "I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me," reported Hindustan Times.

Talking about how his instincts have been affirmed, he continued, "My instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then I would have been affected. The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts gets reaffirmed and gets strengthened, it empowers you a lot."

Hrithik even said that working with Tiger, who idolizes him, was a learning experience. "I was learning. I was constantly watching his honesty, integrity, the process that he applies. To pull off a two-hero film, you need two people, who are honest and have love and admiration for each other. With Tiger, I feel so much love and admiration for the person he is and the actor that he is," he said.

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, War is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film has broken several records at the box office, and is Hrithik's highest opener yet.