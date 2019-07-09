English
    Hrithik Roshan Wins Hearts As He SLAMS Kangana Ranaut; Fans Say This Man Never Fails To Impress

    By
    |

    In his latest interview with HT, Hrithik Roshan broke silence on his ongoing controversy with Kangana Ranaut and the actor was quoted as saying, "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment."

    Fans are in awe of Hrithik Roshan post his interview and here's what they have to say about him.

    @internships: "This man is a true gentleman. He knows how to be well spoken and honest at the same time. Every word spoken with so much of dignity and respect."

    @palak45902019: "And he speaks with such effortless grace! Loving the way he's answered all questions."

    @bhumikasachdeva7100: "All those who fail to understand the power of silence, here's a befitting reply for you, in the most elegant way! This is a gladsome piece."

    @bhavika3717: "His words ooze all elegance and politeness! This man never fails to impress, be it his looks, his charm, his acting or the choice of his words."

    @arorastuti1234: "This man never fails to impress! What an interview! I am in awe of his choice of words."

    @__mehak_27: "Hrithik Roshan knows when and what to speak. He is one person in the industry who is always so well spoken, everything comes straight from his heart."

    @vaishalibhatia_: "Hrithik Roshan has won my heart yet again. I mean just look at how heartfelt his words are, so much of respect for everyone whenever he speaks!💗."

    @chopra_299: "Moved by such heartening words! Yet another reason to love him! This speaks volumes about his class and decency!!!"

    Clearly, fans have only good things to say about Hrithik Roshan. On the work front, he will be next seen in Super 30. The film is scheduled to release this Friday i.e., July 12, 2019.

