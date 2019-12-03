    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hrithik Roshan Shares 'The Shape Of His Heart'; Pens An Emotional Note

      By
      |

      Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share the shape of his heart. Delivering back to back hits with 'Super 30' and 'War', the Bollywood heartthrob took to social media to pen an emotional note, briefing how vulnerable we all are.

      He shared a picture of a human heart and captioned it, "The shape of my heart.. Literally. How vulnerable we all are. Wish we didn't need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time. So easily we forget that we are all the same..Made of love."

      Hrithik Roshan

      The 'Guzaarish' actor feels that we all are vulnerable and that we spend most of our lifetime unconsciously trying to be loved by everyone all the time while we don't realise that all of us are just the same, made of love.

      A fan commented on the post, "Bro you gotta get that checked it's supposed to be like this." Hrithik immediately replied to the fan with "hahahaha."

      Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi typed a 'heart-eyes' emoji and wrote, "Sir when I watch your films, my heart usually reflects in my eyes. Just like this. #Respect."

      Actress Preity Zinta also commented on Hrithik's post. Preity shared clapping hands emojis, and Dia Mirza commented: "Wowzaaaaa!!! What a beauty."

      On the work front, Hrithik's latest action thriller, War stormed the box office and entered the Rs 300 crore club. He is tight-lipped about his upcoming projects.

      Hrithik

      Duggu had recently revealed that his father who underwent treatment for cancer is getting better.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue