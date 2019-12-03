Hrithik Roshan Shares 'The Shape Of His Heart'; Pens An Emotional Note

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share the shape of his heart. Delivering back to back hits with 'Super 30' and 'War', the Bollywood heartthrob took to social media to pen an emotional note, briefing how vulnerable we all are.

He shared a picture of a human heart and captioned it, "The shape of my heart.. Literally. How vulnerable we all are. Wish we didn't need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time. So easily we forget that we are all the same..Made of love."

The 'Guzaarish' actor feels that we all are vulnerable and that we spend most of our lifetime unconsciously trying to be loved by everyone all the time while we don't realise that all of us are just the same, made of love.

A fan commented on the post, "Bro you gotta get that checked it's supposed to be like this." Hrithik immediately replied to the fan with "hahahaha."

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi typed a 'heart-eyes' emoji and wrote, "Sir when I watch your films, my heart usually reflects in my eyes. Just like this. #Respect."

Actress Preity Zinta also commented on Hrithik's post. Preity shared clapping hands emojis, and Dia Mirza commented: "Wowzaaaaa!!! What a beauty."

On the work front, Hrithik's latest action thriller, War stormed the box office and entered the Rs 300 crore club. He is tight-lipped about his upcoming projects.

Duggu had recently revealed that his father who underwent treatment for cancer is getting better.