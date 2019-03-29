HT Most Stylish Awards 2019: Diana Penty Slays It; Kunal Khemu & Angad Bedi Share A Frame

Diana Penty Slays It On The Red Carpet

Diana Penty is a queen when it comes to her jaw dropping fashion choices. Diana absolutely slayed it on the red carpet this year at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards. She looked like the boss lady that she is in a black gown with a plunge neck and a thigh high slit. She completed her look by wearing a pair of black stilettos, and keeping her makeup minimal.

The Dapper Dudes: Kunal Khemu & Angad Bedi

Kunal Khemu and Angad Bedi, two of the most dapper dudes in Bollywood, and hubbies to lovely B-Town ladies, shared frame on the red carpet of the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. Kunal wore a plaid navy blue suit with a navy blue bow tie and brown shoes, whereas Angad looked handsome in a navy blue blazer teamed with a pair of black pants and maroon velvet shoes.

Aparshakti Khurana Looks Cool In All Black

Aparshakti Khurana looked cool as always at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019. He wore an all black look, in a black blazer teamed with black pants and a black shirt. He gave his black look a twist by sporting a pair of white sneakers with it. Aparshakti accessorized with a cool pair of sunglasses and a stylish neck piece.

Divya Dutta Dons An Ethnic Ensemble

Divya Dutta looked pretty on the red carpet of the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019. She wore a maroon saree with a twist ensemble and accessorized with orange earrings and a golden purse.

Natasha Poonawalla Looks Fabulous In Velvet

Natasha Poonawalla looked fabulous at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019. She wore a black off shoulder velvet gown with white puffed sleeves and a pair of black pumps.

Tusshar Kapoor Looks Handsome

Tusshar Kapoor attended the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 and he looked handsome in a navy plaid blazer which he teamed with a white shirt and navy blue pants. He wore a pair of white sneakers to complete his look.