HT Most Stylish Awards: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ranveer Singh Make A Fashion Statement; VIEW PICS!
The Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards saw the who's who of Bollywood making their best style statements on the red carpet. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh, two Bollywood celebs who are known for their individualistic fashion sense, made loud statements on the red carpet of the awards. Other celebrities who graced the event were Karan Johar, Richa Chaddha, Sophie Choudry, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. See the pictures from the HT Most Stylish Awards red carpet!
Kareena Kapoor Proves Why She Is A Fashion Icon
Kareena Kapoor Khan proved to everyone why she is a top fashion icon in the Hindi film industry with her appearances at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. Kareena looked absolutely regal in a black and silver lehenga set which was embellished with mirror work. Her hair was done up in a bun and she kept her makeup smokey for the evening.
Ranveer Singh Remains True To His Style
Ranveer Singh, who is known for his quirky dresses-as-he-likes fashion sense, remained true to his style at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019. Ranveer made his red carpet appearance in a yellow suit which he teamed with a white t-shirt and a pair of grey converse shoes. He accessorized with a pair of snazzy sunglasses.
Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Make Heads Turn
Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades made heads turn when they posed for pictures on the red carpet of the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards. Arjun looked suave in a black tuxedo and a black tie, whereas Gabriella made quite a fashion statement in a silver sequined high low dress which she teamed with a pair of white boots.
Karan Johar Dazzles On The Red Carpet
Karan Johar is known for being a fashionista. He looked quite dapper in a bedazzled blazer which he teamed with a black shirt and black trousers at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2019.
Richa Chaddha Goes Black & White
Richa Chaddha went black and white at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. She donned a black and white strapless satin gown with a big bow on front. She kept her accessories and make up minimal.
Sophie Choudry Stuns In Black
Sophie Choudry looked beautiful in black at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019. She donned a glittering black gown with a thigh high slit and accessorized with hoop earrings.
