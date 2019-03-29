HT Most Stylish Awards: Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Twin In Black; Sonakshi Electrifies In Blue

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Keep It Classy

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Bollywood's power couple for a reason. They know how to keep it classy and that is what they did at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. SRK and Gauri twinned in black at the event. While Shah Rukh looked dapper as always in a black tuxedo, Gauri looked fabulous in a black strapless jumpsuit which she accessorized with a waist belt.

Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In Electric Blue

Sonakshi Sinha stunned the crowds at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards this year donning an electric blue strapless gown with sequin and ruffle detailing. She accessorized with classy diamond jewelry.

Kiara Advani Dons Hot Pink For The Awards

Kiara Advani made heads turn at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 as she made her appearance in a hot pink ruffled halter neck gown which she teamed with a pair of matching tights. She wore white stilettos and tossed her hair up in a bun to complete her look.

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber Look Gorgeous As Always

Sunny Leone and her hubby Daniel Weber looked every bit the gorgeous couple they are at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019. Sunny looked stunning as always in a sequined emerald green gown with a long train and a thigh high slit. Daniel, on the other hand, looked savvy in a black blazer which he teamed with a black shirt and a pair of black trousers.

Waheeda Rehman Maintains Elegance

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman maintained elegance with her red carpet appearance at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2019. She donned a printed deep green saree and accessorized with jewelry.

Twinkle Khanna Glams Up For The Awards

Twinkle Khanna glammed it up for the Hindustan Time Most Stylish Awards this year. She wore a golden sequined gown and opted for matching stilettos to complete her look.