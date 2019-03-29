HT Most Stylish Awards: Vicky Kaushal & Radhika Apte Pose Together; Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Dapper

Vicky Kaushal Keeps It Classy

Vicky Kaushal is the current heartthrob of the nation and has got everyone swooning at his charm. Vicky looked very cool as he graced the red carpet of the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. He wore a white tuxedo with a pair of black trousers and a black bow tie. Vicky has been reveling in the success of his last movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Radhika Apte Looks Like The Sunshine

Radhika Apte sure made jaws drop on the red carpet of the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. She turned up bright like the sunshine in a strapless yellow gown with her hair done up with a mid partition. Radhika was last seen in the black comedy film Bombairiya.

Vicky & Radhika Pose Together

Vicky and Radhika strike a pose for the cameras together and look super stylish.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dapper Look

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a fantastic year in 2018 and the confidence was seen on him when he made the red carpet appearance at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish awards 2019. Ayushmann looked dapper in a glimmering sequined blazer which he teamed with a pair of black trousers and a black bow tie. On the work front, he will next be seen in the film Dream Girl, which is set to release on September 13th, 2019.

Amyra Dastur Stuns In Black

Amyra Dastur made heads turn at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a plunge neck black gown, accessorized with a neckpiece and a pair of lacy gloves. Amyra will be seen on the big screen next in Mental Hai Kya, which stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

Dino Morea Makes A Handsome Red Carpet Appearance

Dino Morea looked very handsome at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards. He wore a navy blue suit with a red pocket tie and a pair of black formal shoes.