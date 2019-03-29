HT Most Stylish Awards: Vicky Kaushal & Radhika Apte Pose Together; Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Dapper
The Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 is here and as always, Bollywood celebrities are making the red carpet appearances in their best evening wear! Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte strike a pose for the cameras looking fantastic. Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper on the red carpet, and others who have made it so far are Amyra Dastur and Dino Morea. Check out the pictures of these celebs at the HT Most Stylish Awards.
Vicky Kaushal Keeps It Classy
Vicky Kaushal is the current heartthrob of the nation and has got everyone swooning at his charm. Vicky looked very cool as he graced the red carpet of the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. He wore a white tuxedo with a pair of black trousers and a black bow tie. Vicky has been reveling in the success of his last movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Radhika Apte Looks Like The Sunshine
Radhika Apte sure made jaws drop on the red carpet of the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019 on Friday night. She turned up bright like the sunshine in a strapless yellow gown with her hair done up with a mid partition. Radhika was last seen in the black comedy film Bombairiya.
Vicky & Radhika Pose Together
Vicky and Radhika strike a pose for the cameras together and look super stylish.
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dapper Look
Ayushmann Khurrana has had a fantastic year in 2018 and the confidence was seen on him when he made the red carpet appearance at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish awards 2019. Ayushmann looked dapper in a glimmering sequined blazer which he teamed with a pair of black trousers and a black bow tie. On the work front, he will next be seen in the film Dream Girl, which is set to release on September 13th, 2019.
Amyra Dastur Stuns In Black
Amyra Dastur made heads turn at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a plunge neck black gown, accessorized with a neckpiece and a pair of lacy gloves. Amyra will be seen on the big screen next in Mental Hai Kya, which stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.
Dino Morea Makes A Handsome Red Carpet Appearance
Dino Morea looked very handsome at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards. He wore a navy blue suit with a red pocket tie and a pair of black formal shoes.
VIEW MORE PICS: Hindustan Times India Most Stylish Awards 2019 Photos
MOST READ: Madhuri Dixit Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Asha Bhosle; Karishma Kapoor After A Salon Session