      Watch Dabangg 3 Song Hud Hud: Salman Khan Introduces New Hook Step!

      Hud Hud Dabangg is one of the most iconic songs in the history of Bollywood. In the third instalment of the franchise, the song is back in an all new avatar with a lot more dance, entertainment, and whistle worthy sequences. Hud Hud, the title track of Dabangg 3 has an added twist with Chulbul Pandey bringing in a new hook step for the world to groove on.

      Hud Hud Song From Dabangg 3 Goes Viral; Salman Khan Introduces A New Hook Step

      The title track is indeed one of the most anticipated songs of the year, and the fact that just the audio got nearly 10 million views YouTube alone is proof. Chulbul Pandey shared the song on social media with this post.

      The video of Hud Hud is the first to be released from the album of Dabangg 3, and gives a glimpse into how massively entertaining the film is going to be. Shot on the Ghats of Ahilya Fort in Maheshwar with more than 500 background dancers, Hud Hud showcases everything audience associates Chulbul Pandey with, entertaining, bold and larger than life. Apart from the catchy hook step, the song showcases some daring sequences which leaves the audience wanting for more. The song has been choreographed by Shabina Khan, composed by Sajid-Wajid, lyrics by Jaleees Sherwani and Danish Sabri, and vocals by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri and Sajid.

      The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

