Hum Chaar Trailer: Sooraj Barjatya Is Back With A Refreshing Take On New-Age Friendship!

Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions is known for churning out family entertainers like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Vivaah and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Now, they are back with the trailer of their upcoming film titled 'Hum Chaar'.

Produced by Sooraj Barjatya, the film explores how distance, lack of time and busy schedules might make you lose touch with your friends, but true friends are always there for you even if they are not with you all the time.

Check out the trailer here-

The film revolves around four friends who through a kind of mock interview speak about how they bonded during their college days and reveal that they ain't friends anymore putting the blame on each other for the rift in their friendship. However when the interviewer leaves them tongue-tied by how how they still keep tabs on each other despite not being friends.

Directed by Abhishek Dixit, Hum Chaar stars newcomers Prit Kamani, Simran Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. the film is slated to release on 15th February, 2019.

Meanwhile, what do you folks think about this trailer? Let us know in the comment box below.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal: The Industry Or Audience Doesn't Stereotype You; It's You Who Do That To Yourself