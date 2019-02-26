Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2: Is This The Title Of Salman Khan's Next With Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

The Film Is Not A Sequel Or A Remake

A source told DNA, "Sanjay, who is penning the script, has narrated the idea to Salman and he is on board. Though the film isn't a sequel or a remake, it may be called Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2."

SLB Feels Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2 Is An Apt Title

"SLB feels that the movie has all the elements that Hum Dil... had. So, the title feels like a natural fit for part two. However, it will have a different story and new characters."

Priyanka In Talks With SLB To Play Salman's Love Interest?

"An A-list heroine will be cast opposite Salman, but the makers haven't approached anyone as yet," added the source.

Meanwhile, ever since Priyanka confirmed on KWK that she is in talks with SLB for a film, rumours are rife that she might be cast opposite Salman in this love story.

The Film Will Reportedly Go On Floors By The End Of 2019

"Salman starts Dabangg 3 in the last week of March. Once he finishes the third instalment of the cop franchise, he will begin work on this project. The movie is being readied for a 2020 release," the source told the tabloid.