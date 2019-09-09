Huma Qureshi's Love Life Secret Out; Actress Is DATING 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Director Mudassar Aziz

Huma's Love-soaked Birthday Wish For Mudassar

In her Instagram post, Huma declared her love for the 'Pati Patni Aur' Woh director with a series of his pictures and a note that read, "The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I'm so proud of everything you do and the man you are ! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know ... (sic)."

Mudassar's Reply To Huma Will Make You Go 'Awww'

Replying to Huma's candid birthday wish, her beau wrote back, "Phew it's hard to reply to this... A soul as gorgeous as you are @iamhumaq finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am... Clearly then, I'm the lucky one! I won't thank you because I actually can't do that enough... I'd rather just sit back & gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads! ❤️." (sic)

Reportedly, The Couple Has Been Dating For A Year Now

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Their close friends are aware of their relationship and are happy for them, Huma and Mudassar even brought in the New Year's together in London and keep cheering for each other's achievements on the social media."

Meanwhile On The Work Front

Huma is currently in Los Angeles for a Hollywood project. On the other hand, Mudassar recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his directorial, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.