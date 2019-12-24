Hungama 2 First Poster: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan & Pranitha Promise A Funny Ride

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Priyadarshan's Hungama starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani and Paresh Rawal was a super-duper hit at the box office and enjoys a cult status when it comes to Bollywood comedies. Now, the filmmaker is back with its sequel titled Hungama 2 and it stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash.

      hungama-2

      Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram page to share the first poster of the film and wrote, "Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone's favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry... and this is the first time I'll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been my bucket list. Can't wait to dive into this fun journey with Pareshji and the entire cast. Get ready for Confusion Unlimited... releases on 14th Aug, 2020!"

      Going by the first look of the poster, it looks like the actress is paired opposite Paresh Rawal while Meezaan Jaffery will be seen romancing Pranitha Subhash.

      Talking about the film, Priyadarshan earlier shared in an interview, "Hungama 2 will be as clean and family-oriented as all my comedies. It will be a fresh story. We decided to title the new comedy Hungama 2 because the mood of Masti, mischief and Hungama remain unchanged."

      Hungama 2 will be releasing in theatrical screens on August 14, 2020.

