“I Am Trying To Be The Best Actor I Can Possibly Be”: Ranveer Singh Shares In An Interview

Ranveer Wants To Be A Better Actor By Becoming More Versatile

Ranveer Singh shared in an interview with Pinkvilla where he wanted to head as an actor. He said, "I have achieved to an extent what I am endeavoring to achieve in the sense that I want to be recognized as a versatile actor because I am trying to be the best actor I can possibly be, my definition of becoming a better actor is becoming a more versatile actor. I have consciously tried to showcase the versatility. Now, people are recognising that more than ever before. So that's very very heartening."

"I Just Do What Makes Me Happy"

When asked if he feels pressurized by the bar he has set in terms of acting, or the couple goals that people are setting based on him, he said, "I just do what makes me happy. I pose however I want, I do whatever I want, wear whatever I want and that makes me happy. There is no pressure. If anything, there is responsibility and that is not something I feel not just as a public figure but as an entertainer as well."

Deepika Is Very Proud Of Ranveer

Ranveer's next movie Gully Boy might just be the most anticipated film of 2019 yet. It's trailer released a few days back and has got everyone raving about it. When asked what Deepika's reaction to it was, he said, "She loved it. She absolutely loved it. She is very proud of me. That kind of reaction from her is rare for me and she is very proud of what I have achieved in my profession."

"Apna Time Aayega"

Gully Boy has made it to the Berlin International Film Festival, where it will premiere on February 14th, 2019. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is about the underground rap scene in Mumbai, and is inspired by the story of rapper Divine. Ranveer Singh will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in the film.