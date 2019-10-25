    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      I Did Not Want To Become An Actor: Shah Rukh Khan

      By
      |

      While interacting with the media on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan revealed details about his journey in Bollywood.

      He said, "I did not want to become an actor but this was the business I dreamed to do. When I saw myself for the first time on screen... and this was for the rushes of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in RK Studio, I realised I am so ugly. My hair was so bad! I was doing pathetic acting in front actors Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla (Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman co-stars.) There used to be a flight of Air India back then that offered 25 percent discount on tickets. I used to get those tickets back in the days. In fact, producers too would book tickets that had discounts. I had bought one and went to airport realising that I cannot be an actor. However, Juhi and Aziz convinced me saying 'Final would be better.' They lied (laughs.) I never looked better. I kept looking bad," (sic) Shah Rukh said.

      I Did Not Want To Become An Actor: Shah Rukh Khan

      He also stated that he has always felt extremely fortunate. SRK agreed that some stars can be blamed for the hike in ticket rates. He said, "This whole onus upon keeping ticket pricing which is rising so fast, obviously some of us stars are also to be blamed, because we keep our ticket prices high when we release them on weekends. Movies have become expensive."

      Earlier this month, Shah Rukh revealed during an event that he will make an announcement about his next film in a month or two. During the event, he added that he is currently working on two to three scripts. The Zero actor made the announcement during a media interaction at the launch of Disney-owned Star India network's second season of Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat.

      ALSO READ: No Grand Bash But A Quiet Birthday Celebration For Shah Rukh Khan This Year, Reveals Wife Gauri Khan

      Read more about: shah rukh khan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue