I Did Not Want To Become An Actor: Shah Rukh Khan

While interacting with the media on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan revealed details about his journey in Bollywood.

He said, "I did not want to become an actor but this was the business I dreamed to do. When I saw myself for the first time on screen... and this was for the rushes of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in RK Studio, I realised I am so ugly. My hair was so bad! I was doing pathetic acting in front actors Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla (Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman co-stars.) There used to be a flight of Air India back then that offered 25 percent discount on tickets. I used to get those tickets back in the days. In fact, producers too would book tickets that had discounts. I had bought one and went to airport realising that I cannot be an actor. However, Juhi and Aziz convinced me saying 'Final would be better.' They lied (laughs.) I never looked better. I kept looking bad," (sic) Shah Rukh said.

He also stated that he has always felt extremely fortunate. SRK agreed that some stars can be blamed for the hike in ticket rates. He said, "This whole onus upon keeping ticket pricing which is rising so fast, obviously some of us stars are also to be blamed, because we keep our ticket prices high when we release them on weekends. Movies have become expensive."

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh revealed during an event that he will make an announcement about his next film in a month or two. During the event, he added that he is currently working on two to three scripts. The Zero actor made the announcement during a media interaction at the launch of Disney-owned Star India network's second season of Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat.

ALSO READ: No Grand Bash But A Quiet Birthday Celebration For Shah Rukh Khan This Year, Reveals Wife Gauri Khan