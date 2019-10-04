Ibrahim Ali Khan Says He And Sara Ali Khan Rarely Fight

After Sara Ali Khan's debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan sees himself in the news, time and again, for his rumoured debut. While Ibrahim's Bollywood entry is still not confirmed, he managed to get into the limelight just by appearing on the cover of a magazine with sister Sara Ali Khan.

Their photos received much-deserved attention and even Priyanka Chopra lauded the royal photo of the brother-sister duo.

In an interview with the magazine, Ibrahim Ali Khan opened up about his relationship with his father. He said, "There are scenarios where people - whether it's an old relative, my mother or a family friend - tell me, 'Oh my god, you're just like him (Saif) and he does that too!' I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn't know that... But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations."

Ibrahim Ali Khan also spoke about how he shares an amazing relationship with his sister Sara Ali Khan unlike most of the brother-sister duos. He stated that they both fight very rarely and when they do, their fights will be about petty issues. "The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect - we rarely fight and that's perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it's over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot," he said.

Meanwhile on the work front for Sara Ali Khan, she has David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. She is also working alongside rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next.