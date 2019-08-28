English
    Ibrahim & Sara Ali Khan Are NOT The Favourite Kids Of Amrita Singh; Who Is It Then? Surprise Inside!

    By
    |

    Sara Ali Khan, who's the carbon copy of her mom, Amrita Singh, reveals that she and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are not their mom's favourite kids. Then who else is it? Sara shared a super cute picture of her pet, Fuffy Singh, and captioned the picture, "Live❤️Laugh Bark Meet Mommy's Favourite Child > #woof #fuffysingh #dogbrother."

    Live❤️Laugh 🤣 Bark 🐶 Meet Mommy’s Favourite Child 🐕 > 👫 #woof #fuffysingh #dogbrother

    With her quirky caption, Sara Ali Khan teases her mom and hints that her pet is more dear to her mom than her and Ibrahim, leaving her fans all giggling!

    In the picture, one can see three pillows, on which the names of Amrita, Sara and Ibrahim, are written. Fans wonder when will another pillow with Kartik Aaryan's name on it will be there in the house.

    @tanyabajaj6923: "Where is pillow having name of kartik 😂."

    @faizanshaikh504: "Where is Kartik's pillow?"

    @boxcarracer15912: "Kartik ka Pillow nahi hai?"

    @brand_freak999: "Kartik ka pillow kha h 😜😜😜."

    For the unversed, Sara and Kartik are allegedly dating and they're already in a serious relationship. In fact, recently, a source close to the couple had reported that Amrita Singh thinks highly of Kartik and has approved of Sara-Kartik's affair already. Even Sara's brother, Ibrahim, was also seen accompanying Kartik for Sara's debut at a fashion show.

    On the work front, both Sara and Kartik will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming untitled project. Supposedly, the film is the sequel to Love Aaj Kal. Apart from Imtiaz Ali's project, Sara will also be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1, whereas Kartik will share screen space with Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. We will also see Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

