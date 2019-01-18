Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika In Trouble: Karni Sena Threatens To Destroy Property If It's Released!

Karni Sena Claims The Movie Shows The Queen Having A Relationship With A British Officer

Karni Sena claims that Manikarnika shows the Queen having a relationship with a British officer and also claims that it shows the Queen dancing to a special number, which is against the traditional values.

We Will Not Tolerate Such Nonsense, Says Karni Sena Chief

"Time and again, we have seen that filmmakers try to take liberties by showing certain scenes (with the purpose of) adding titillation. We won't tolerate such nonsense," said Sukhdev Singh Shekhavat, who is Karni Sena's National Head.

Manikarnika Will Face The Same Consequences Of Padmaavat

"We had raised concerns in February last year. Despite the Supreme Court judgement, we didn't allow Padmaavat to release in many states. Manikarnika will face the same consequence," he said.

The Movie Has To Be Shown To Us First, If Not We Will Damage Property

"We have requested the producers to show us the film before its release. If they release it (without showing it to us), we will damage property (theatres, here) and won't be liable for it."

Film-makers Say There Is No Affair Or Relationship Angle In The Movie

"There is no affair shown in the film. Once the film releases on January 25, it will be clear. Manikarnika portrays Rani Laxmibai's strength and bravery as she fought for her motherland. We are proud to present this film, and are confident that it will resonate across age groups," said the production's house spokesperson.