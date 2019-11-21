    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Retrospective Opens at Kala Academy

      A retrospective of films of the recipient of the most prestigious film award of the country, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is showcased during International Film Festival of India (IFFI). This year, the 50th edition of Asia's biggest film festival, is showcasing a retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan as he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award this year; it also makes him the 50th recipient of the prestigious Award.

      Mr Bachchan inaugurated the retrospective at Kala Academy in Goa today. Speaking at the launch, Mr Bachchan said, "I feel deeply humbled and would thank the Government of India for this prestigious award. I've always felt that I'm not deserving of such recognition but I humbly accept this with a lot of grace and affection."

      IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Retrospective Opens at Kala Academy

      (Image Source: IFFI 2019 Twitter)

      On the 50the edition, he said, "This is the 50th edition of IFFI and I compliment the Government of India and IFFI for conducting themselves in such a wonderful manner. Each year we find a growth in the number of delegates and the choice of films giving us the opportunity to see the works and creativity from different parts of the world."

      Calling cinema a universal medium 'that is beyond language' he added, "When we sit inside a dark hall we never ask the caste, creed, colour of the person sitting next to us. We enjoy the same film, laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same emotions."

      He warned that there are 'very mediums left in this fast paced disintegrating world that can claim such integration. He was hopeful that 'we continue to make films that will bring people together'.

      The superstar called for disintegration of 'this rather odd system of keeping sides due to colours, caste, religion, bringing us together in one community, hold hands together to appreciate the creativity and take a step forward to make this world a peaceful place."

      Bachchan who has a close connection to Goa, fondly recalled shooting his first film here. He said, "Coming to Goa has always been like coming home and I've had many wonderful opportunities to work in this place and receive the hospitality from the people of Goa during our various stints of shooting."

      While Paa will be the opening film, the other films that are being screened of his are Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Badla.

