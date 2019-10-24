    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      IFFI 2019 Opening Ceremony To Be Hosted By Karan Johar?

      The 50th edition of IFFI this year is being planned in a big and grand way with I & B Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister of Goa Shri Pramod Sawant himself being at the helm of affairs. The International Film Festival of India that happens in Goa every year will have a grand opening ceremony.

      While everything is being designed keeping the golden jubilee celebration in mind, a close source to the festival reveals that director Karan Johar has been roped in to host the opening ceremony of IFFI.

      Having the theme Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat this year, the idea is to celebrate films from every region of the country. IFFI to be held in Goa from 20-28th November, 2019!

      Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 18:02 [IST]
