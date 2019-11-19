IFFI 2019 Pays Homage to 13 Film Personalities Who Left Us In Recent Past

The past year has seen the passing of some of the stalwarts in the Indian film industry. These path-breakers have left an indelible mark on various aspects of filmmaking and the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India honours their contribution with the screening of work of 13 veterans who have left the fraternity.

The homage section of IFFI 2019 will showcase some of the National award-winning work of noted filmmakers Mrinal Sen (Bhuvan Shome-1969) and Grish Karnads's Kannada film Kanooru Heggadithi (1999). The late Assamese actor Biju Khukan's film Aparoopa directed by Janu Barua is also part of the cinematic treat.

Other groundbreaking work is done in music like the unforgettable songs by veteran music director Khayyam Sahab in Umrao Jaan or the world-class cinematography produced by cinematographer MJ Radhakrishnan in Veyilmarangal and Vijaya Mulay's short educational animated classic Ek Anek Aur Ekta (1974) are some of the other films selected for the same. ALSO READ: IFFI 2019: Things To Know About The 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa!

The 50th International Film Festival of India, 2019 will witness over 200 films from 76 countries. With the screening of 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in Indian panorama section, around 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to attend and participate in the golden jubilee edition. The 2019 Golden Jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India will take place from the November 20-28, 2019, at Panjim, Goa.

List of films in the section 'IFFI Remembers':

Aparoopa (Biju Phukan)

Bhuvan Shome (Mrinal Sen)

Ek Anek Aur Ekta (Vijaya Mulay)

Ganashatru (Ruma Guha Thakurta)

Hum (Kader Khan)

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (Raj Kumar Barjatya)

Kanooru Heggahithi (Girish Karnad)

Krish Trish and Balitboy: Face Your Fears (Ram Mohan)

Phool Aur Kaante (Veeru Devgan)

Rajnigandha (Vidya Sinha)

The Tidal (Vijaya Mulay)

Umrao Jaan (Khayyam)

Veyilmarangal (MJ Radhakrishnan).

Photos by IFFI.