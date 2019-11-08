IFFI 2019: Restored Indian Classics To Screen Ritwik Ghatak And Uday Shankar Films

Celebrated filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's Titas Ekti Nadir Naam (A River Called Titas) and acclaimed dancer-filmmaker Uday Shankar's Kalpana will be screened at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019 in Goa, under the Restored Indian Classics section.

While the list of films this year at IFFI looks amazingly interesting with award-winning, classics and few much-loved films from across the globe, it has been learnt that Ritwik Ghatak's 1973 film Titas Ekti Nadir Naam (A River Called Titas) along with Uday Shankar's 1948 musical Kalpana will be screened on November 23rd and 24th at the golden jubilee year of International Film Festival of India under restored Indian Classics section. These films have been restored by Film Foundation of Martin Scorsese.

Besides this, this year the focus is also on Women Directors, and there are 50 women director's films that will be screened at IFFI! Interestingly, out of more than 200 films, 24 films are in the race for the Oscar Awards 2020, out of which four films are in the race for international competition at The Academy Awards.

The IFFI Goa official website says on its blog, "IFFI is a platform which serves as an amalgamation pot of new and old filmmakers and cinematic trends along with cinema audiences from all parts of the world. Part of the festival's experience is cherishing our rich cinematic heritage and sharing it with new set of audience and introduce to them the glories of past. In respect to this endeavour the Restored Classics Section aims to showcase great films made by Indian filmmakers. This year with immense gratitude to the Martin Scorsese Film Foundation, we have with us two pioneering films which they have restored. One is by world renowned dancer Uday Shankar's Kalpana a film about dance,while the other is by one of the most underrated Bengali and Indian director who was also part of the Ray-Ghatak-Sen Trifecta who propelled the Indian New Wave in post-independent India - Ritwik Ghatak's Titas Ekti Nadir Naam."

IFFI Goa is all set to take place from November 20-28, 2019 and this year being the 50th edition, the plans are to make it bigger and better with Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant keenly following each and every development related to the festival.

