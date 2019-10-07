IFFI Goa 2019: 200 Films From 76 Countries To Be Screened; Amitabh Bachchan To Be Honoured

The 50th International Film Festival of India, 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, including 26 feature films and 15 non feature films in Indian panorama section. Around 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar made the announcement in New Delhi today.

The Minister also stated that as IFFI is celebrating its Golden Jubilee edition, 12 prominent films in different languages that have completed 50 years in 2019, will also be showcased from 20th to 28th November.

"DadaSaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan's outstanding contribution to Cinema will be honoured and celebrated through a package of his impactful and entertaining films in the 50th edition," said Javadekar.

Indian Panorama is a flagship section of IFFI, which showcases the best of contemporary Indian Feature and Non-Feature Films of the years. This year, the Feature Film Jury was headed by acclaimed filmmaker and screenwriter Shri Priyadarshan. The Jury has chosen the film HELLARO (Gujarati) directed by Abhishek Shah as the Opening Feature Film of Indian Panorama 2019.

The Non-Feature Jury was headed by well-known documentary Filmmaker Rajendra Janglay. The Non-Feature film Jury selected the film "Nooreh" directed by Ashish Pandey as the Opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama 2019.