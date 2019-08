IIFA 2019: Andhadhun Receives Maximum Nominations

In what looks like expected news, Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun has reportedly received the maximum nominations in the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which will be held in September in Mumbai. The film has also received the National award for the best feature film in Hindi. Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a blind pianist in the flick. The murder mystery also stars National Award-winning actress Tabu. It is to be noted that the film has also been nominated for 13 more categories. Following Andhadhun, Raazi and Padmaavat have each received 10 nominations. While Raazi had Alia Bhatt in the lead role, Deepika Padukone played the lead role in Padmaavat.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Best Picture

Andhadhun (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Badhaai Ho (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra

Padmaavat (2018) starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor

Sanju (2018) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala

Direction

Amit Ravindernath Sharma - Badhaai Ho

Meghna Gulzar - Raazi

Rajkumar Hirani - Sanju

Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat

Sriram Raghavan - Andhadhun

Performance In A Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt - Raazi

Deepika Padukone - Padmaavat

Neena Gupta - Badhaai Ho

Rani Mukerji - Hichki

Tabu - Andhadhun

Performance In A Leading Role (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana - Andhadhun

Rajkummar Rao - Stree

Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju

Ranveer Singh - Padmaavat

Vicky Kaushal - Raazi

Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)

Aditi Rao Hydari - Padmaavat

Neena Gupta - Mulk

Radhika Apte - Andhadhun

Surekha Sikri - Badhaai Ho

Swara Bhasker - Veere Di Wedding

Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor - Race 3

Jim Sarbh - Padmaavat

Manoj Pahwa - Mulk

Pankaj Tripathi - Stree

Vicky Kaushal - Sanju

Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Amit Trivedi - Manmarziyaan

Amit Trivedi - Andhadhun

Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat

Shankar Ehsaan Loy - Raazi

Best Story

Andhadhun - Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar

Sanju - Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani

Badhaai Ho - Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava

Raazi - Harinder S Sikka

Padman - R Balki, Twinkle Khanna

Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya - Dhadak

Gulzar - Raazi

Irshad Kamil - Zero

Jaideep Sahni - Andhadhun

Shellee - Manmarziyaan

Playback Singer (Male)

Abhay Jodhpurkar - Zero

Amit Trivedi - Andhadhun

Arijit Singh - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Arijit Singh - Raazi

Sukhwinder Singh - Sanju

Playback Singer (Female)

Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf - Raazi

Shreya Ghoshal - Padmaavat

Sunidhi Chauhan - Sanju

Sunidhi Chauhan - Raazi

Tulsi Kumar - Satyamev Jayate