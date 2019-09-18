IIFA 2019 Green Carpet: KJo, Ayushmann Khurrana & Vicky Kaushal Look Savvy In Black

KJo Ups His Swag Quotient

Karan Johar ups his swag level by opting for a power packed black suit. The filmmaker styles his outfit with his trademark wide framed glasses.

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun Has 9 Nominations!

Sriram Raghavan makes his green carpet appearance with film editor Pooja Ladha Surti. Raghavan's film Andhadhun has been nominated in nine categories this year.

Gulshan Grover Gives A Thumbs-Up

Gulshan Grover gives a thumbs-up to the media at IIFA 2019.

Mukesh Bhatt Arrives..

Mukesh Bhatt arrives at IIFA 2019 in a purple shirt and black trousers.

Ayushmann & Tahira On The Green Carpet

IIFA 2019 host Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap arrive. Ayushmann looks dapper in a silk tuxedo, whereas Tahira looks peppy in a hot pink strapless dress with a big bow on it.

Vicky Kaushal Is All Smiles

The ruler of our hearts, Vicky Kaushal looks savvy in black on the IIFA 2019 green carpet.

Neena Gupta Stuns In Neon Green

Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta stuns in a neon green one shoulder dress.

Radhika Madan Is A Vision In Red

Radhika Madan looks gorgeous in a shimmery brick red gown at IIFA 2019.

Genelia & Riteish Pose For Pictures

Genelia D'Souza and her hubby Riteish Deshmukh are all smiles on the green carpet of IIFA 2019. Genelia looks beautiful in a sage green halter neck dress with a thigh high slit. Riteish looks handsome in a dark grey ensemble.

Urvashi Rautela Looks Fabulous

Urvashi Rautela makes a fabulous appearance in a feathery off-white gown, with her hair styled in a top knot.