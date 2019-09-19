IIFA 2019 Inside Pics & Videos: Katrina Kaif's Sizzling Act; Salman Khan-Ranveer Singh Get Goofy!
The much-awaited 20th edition of IIFA awards took place at BKC, Mumbai last night (September 18). It was a glamorous affair with several big names like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others adding glitter to the event.
While Ranveer Singh took home the 'Best Actor' trophy for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt was awarded the 'Best Actress' award for 'Raazi'. Meanwhile, the night was made even more memorable with amazing dance performances and acts by our B-town celebs. Here's a quick sneak-peek.
Glam It Up Like Kat!
Katrina Kaif performed to a medley of songs including 'Suraiyya' from 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and left everyone asking for more.
Oh-so-funny!
Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan brought the house down with their goofy antics.
Mad For Madhuri
The 'dhak-dhak' girl paid a tribute to the dancing maestro, Saroj Khan and stole everyone's hearts.
Dance Like There's No Tomorrow
The 'Simmba' actress made her debut on the IIFA stage and wooed all with his charm.
Blazing Act
Expect fireworks when you have Ranveer Singh performing on the stage!
Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt In A Frame
Even though 'Inshallah' didn't materialize, we hope these two share screen space as soon as possible.
These Two Are All Hearts
This sight of Ranveer Singh holding the trail of Deepika Padukone's gown is relationship goals!
A Moment To Remember
Deepika Padukone is all smiles in this picture as she receives an award from none other than the evergreen and enigmatic Rekha.
Vicky Kaushal Left Everyone Swooning Over His Dance Moves
The 'Uri' actor struck a patriotic chord with his enthralling performance.
A 'Khan'tastic End
Salman Khan performed the closing act and gave the starring night a perfect ending!
Also, check out these inside videos from IIFA 2019 and you bet it will make your day!
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif performing suraiyya jaan on the stage of IIFA yesterday night...
A post shared by KATRINA KAIF WORLD (@katrina_kaif.world) on Sep 18, 2019 at 8:55pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Ayush Sharma Dance Chogada Tara
A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywoodshah_) on Sep 18, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Vicky. Vicky. Vicky. Vicky 😍
A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywoodshah_) on Sep 18, 2019 at 7:36pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
#saraalikhan #iifa2019 #performance
A post shared by 😍Sara😍amrita😍 (@sarafan219) on Sep 18, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT
