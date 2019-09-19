IIFA 2019 Inside Pics & Videos: Katrina Kaif's Sizzling Act; Salman Khan-Ranveer Singh Get Goofy!

Glam It Up Like Kat!

Katrina Kaif performed to a medley of songs including 'Suraiyya' from 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and left everyone asking for more.

Oh-so-funny!

Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan brought the house down with their goofy antics.

Mad For Madhuri

The 'dhak-dhak' girl paid a tribute to the dancing maestro, Saroj Khan and stole everyone's hearts.

Dance Like There's No Tomorrow

The 'Simmba' actress made her debut on the IIFA stage and wooed all with his charm.

Blazing Act

Expect fireworks when you have Ranveer Singh performing on the stage!

Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt In A Frame

Even though 'Inshallah' didn't materialize, we hope these two share screen space as soon as possible.

These Two Are All Hearts

This sight of Ranveer Singh holding the trail of Deepika Padukone's gown is relationship goals!

A Moment To Remember

Deepika Padukone is all smiles in this picture as she receives an award from none other than the evergreen and enigmatic Rekha.

Vicky Kaushal Left Everyone Swooning Over His Dance Moves

The 'Uri' actor struck a patriotic chord with his enthralling performance.

A 'Khan'tastic End

Salman Khan performed the closing act and gave the starring night a perfect ending!