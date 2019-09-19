English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    IIFA 2019 Inside Pics & Videos: Katrina Kaif's Sizzling Act; Salman Khan-Ranveer Singh Get Goofy!

    By
    |
    Katrina Kaif looks lovely at IIFA 2019;Watch video | FilmiBeat

    The much-awaited 20th edition of IIFA awards took place at BKC, Mumbai last night (September 18). It was a glamorous affair with several big names like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others adding glitter to the event.

    While Ranveer Singh took home the 'Best Actor' trophy for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt was awarded the 'Best Actress' award for 'Raazi'. Meanwhile, the night was made even more memorable with amazing dance performances and acts by our B-town celebs. Here's a quick sneak-peek.

    Glam It Up Like Kat!

    Glam It Up Like Kat!

    Katrina Kaif performed to a medley of songs including 'Suraiyya' from 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and left everyone asking for more.

    Oh-so-funny!

    Oh-so-funny!

    Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan brought the house down with their goofy antics.

    Mad For Madhuri

    Mad For Madhuri

    The 'dhak-dhak' girl paid a tribute to the dancing maestro, Saroj Khan and stole everyone's hearts.

    Dance Like There's No Tomorrow

    Dance Like There's No Tomorrow

    The 'Simmba' actress made her debut on the IIFA stage and wooed all with her charm.

    Blazing Act

    Blazing Act

    Expect fireworks when you have Ranveer Singh performing on the stage!

    Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt In A Frame

    Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt In A Frame

    Even though 'Inshallah' didn't materialize, we hope these two share screen space as soon as possible.

    These Two Are All Hearts

    These Two Are All Hearts

    This sight of Ranveer Singh holding the trail of Deepika Padukone's gown is relationship goals!

    A Moment To Remember

    A Moment To Remember

    Deepika Padukone is all smiles in this picture as she receives an award from none other than the evergreen and enigmatic Rekha.

    Vicky Kaushal Left Everyone Swooning Over His Dance Moves

    Vicky Kaushal Left Everyone Swooning Over His Dance Moves

    The 'Uri' actor struck a patriotic chord with his enthralling performance.

    A 'Khan'tastic End

    A 'Khan'tastic End

    Salman Khan performed the closing act and gave the starring night a perfect ending!

    Also, check out these inside videos from IIFA 2019 and you bet it will make your day!

    View this post on Instagram

    Katrina Kaif performing suraiyya jaan on the stage of IIFA yesterday night... #katrinakaif #hot #sex #beautiful #bollywood #actress #bollywooddance #bollywoodactress #bollywoodmemes #bollywoodhot #dishapatani #saraalikhan #salmankhan #hrithikroshan #akshaykumar #sooryavanshi #iifa2019

    A post shared by KATRINA KAIF WORLD (@katrina_kaif.world) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Ayush Sharma Dance Chogada Tara 🕺 #chogadatara #ayushsharma #aayushsharma #salmankhan #salman #salmankatrina #salmankhansmile #salmankhanrules #salmankhanstyle #salmankhanswag #salmankhanvideos #salmankhanmyworld #salmankhanlove #salmankhanfan #salmankhanlovers #salmankhanmerijaan #bollywood #iifa #iifa2019 #dance #iifaawards2019

    A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywoodshah_) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Vicky. Vicky. Vicky. Vicky 😍 #iifa #iifa20 #iifa2019 #iifaawards2019 #vickykaushal #urithesurgicalstrike #bollywood #bollywoodactors #bollywoodlove

    A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywoodshah_) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #saraalikhan #iifa2019#iifa #performance #iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience

    A post shared by 😍Sara😍amrita😍 (@sarafan219) on

    IIFA 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor, Andhadhun Wins Best Story

    More IIFA News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue