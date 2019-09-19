IIFA 2019 Pictures: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Make JAWS DROP With Their Ensembles

Deepika Is On Her Fashion A-Game

Deepika Padukone knows her fashion game like a boss. Deepika made heads turn at IIFA 2019, when she walked the green carpet in a gorgeous strapless lavender gown. She teamed it with exaggerated puff sleeves and a super long veil which took up almost the entire carpet. She sure is taking tips from her hubby Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Never Fails To Surprise

If there is one Bollywood celebrity we expect to be surprised by every time, it is Ranveer Singh. The actor ups his fashion quotient every time, and we love it!

Salman Walks In With Style

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan walked in to IIFA 2019 with total swag. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and others, Salman is one of the performers at IIFA 2019.

Rekha Brings Class

Rekha brought class and elegance to the IIFA 2019 green carpet. She looked gorgeous in a green and pink silk saree.

Shahid Looks Totally Dapper

Shahid Kapoor looked totally at dapper at IIFA 2019. He wore an all black ensemble with a shimmering blazer.

Madhuri Slays It Like A Queen

Madhuri Dixit Nene looked like a queen in a maroon off-shoulder gown with peplum detailing.

Ishaan Keeps It Savvy

Ishaan Khatter made a savvy appearance at IIFA 2019, in a navy blue suit which he teamed with a black turtleneck.