    IIFA 2019 Pictures: Sara Ali Khan Steals Our Hearts, Alia Bhatt Looks Like A Greek GODDESS

    IIFA 2019 is turning out to be a dazzling night with the stars of Bollywood turning up in their fashionable best. Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh, Mouni Roy, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and others graced the green carpet of IIFA 2019.

    Sara Would Make An Adorable Doll!

    Sara Ali Khan steals our hearts by making her appearance in a baby pink strapless ball gown.

    Radhika Is Elegance

    Radhika Apte looked absolutely elegant in an off-white dress with a plunging neckline.

    Neil Nitin Mukesh Poses For Pics

    Neil Nitin Mukesh makes for a dapper dude in a bedazzled black suit.

    Aditi Makes A Super Glam Appearance

    Aditi Rao Hydari makes her green carpet appearance in a super glam strapless dress with a thigh high slit.

    Mouni Roy Looks Gorgeous

    Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in a light green strapless gown with ruffles.

    The 'Veeres' Pose Together

    Veere Di Wedding co-stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania pose for pictures together.

    Preity Is Cute As A Button

    Preity Zinta is cute as a button in a golden metallic gown with a big bow at the back.

    Jim Sarbh In His Quirky Best

    Jim Sarbh looks his quirky best on the green carpet of IIFA 2019.

    Alia Wins Us Over With Her Grace

    Alia Bhatt made our jaws drop when she made her appearance at the IIFA 2019. The Raazi actress wore an off-shoulder champagne coloured dress. With her hair plaited and makeup kept simple, Alia looked like a Greek goddess.

    More IIFA News

