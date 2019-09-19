English
    IIFA 2019: Trolls Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gossiping’ Video

    Last night, who's who of B-town graced IIFA 2019 and an adorable video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has taken Instagram by storm. In the video, Ranveer can be seen whispering something into Deepika's ears, while Alia Bhatt and Daisy Shah can be seen sitting next to the couple. While the video is everything 'love,' netizens can't stop themselves from taking a dig at the duo. Check out what they have to say..

    @sailormooon5: "Are they dressed for Halloween?"

    @beautyphool: "Why does deepika look like a muppet."

    @afghan_girl101: "Ok ngl but Deepikas dress is wayyy to much for an award show. What's with all the feather?! Neck up she's a beauty tho."

    @bintaysodagar: "I think... They gossiping about Ranbir ND Aliya...."

    @abhijith._69: "Ranveer- mein Namoona dikh raha hoon.. Deepika- aur mein namooni."

    @natasha.959: "Deepika used to dress so elegantly par abh Kya hogya ????."

    @shahzeh: "Koi deepika ko btaao yeh met gala nhi hy....."

    For the unversed, Ranveer won the 'Best Actor' award for Padmaavat, while Deepika Padukone was honoured with the 'Best Actress In The Past 20 Years' award.

    On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in the biopic of legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev. The biopic is titled as '83' and is directed by Kabir Khan. The film also casts Deepika Padukone in a key role. Apart from 83, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama, Takht. In this project Ranveer will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

    On the other side, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Chhapaak. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

    ranveer singh deepika padukone
