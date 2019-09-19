English
    IIFA 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor, Andhadhun Wins Best Story

    By
    |

    The IIFA Awards 2019 was a glamourous affair, with Bollywood royalty such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and making appearances on the green carpet.

    Among the nominees, Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vicky Kaushal won big. Check out the winners list for IIFA 2019.

    IIFA 2019 Winners List: Ranveer, Alia Win Best Actor

    Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh for Padmavaat

    Best Actor (Female) - Alia Bhatt for Raazi

    Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

    Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat

    Best Debut (Female) - Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

    Best Debut (Male) - Ishaan Khatter for Dhadak

    Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

    Best Story - Andhadhun

    Best Music - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

    Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak

    Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro from Raazi

    Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Ae Watan from Raazi

    Best Actress In The Past 20 Years - Deepika Padukone

    Best Actor In The Past 20 Years - Ranbir Kapoor

    Best Music Direction In The Past 20 Years - Pritam

    Best Film In The Past 20 Years - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

    Best Director In The Past 20 Years - Rajkummar Hirani

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 3:07 [IST]
