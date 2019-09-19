IIFA 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor, Andhadhun Wins Best Story
The IIFA Awards 2019 was a glamourous affair, with Bollywood royalty such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and making appearances on the green carpet.
Among the nominees, Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vicky Kaushal won big. Check out the winners list for IIFA 2019.
Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh for Padmavaat
Best Actor (Female) - Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat
Best Debut (Female) - Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath
Best Debut (Male) - Ishaan Khatter for Dhadak
Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun
Best Story - Andhadhun
Best Music - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro from Raazi
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Ae Watan from Raazi
Best Actress In The Past 20 Years - Deepika Padukone
Best Actor In The Past 20 Years - Ranbir Kapoor
Best Music Direction In The Past 20 Years - Pritam
Best Film In The Past 20 Years - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Best Director In The Past 20 Years - Rajkummar Hirani
