IIFA 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor, Andhadhun Wins Best Story

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, more famously known as the IIFA Awards, held its 2019 edition in Mumbai on September 18. The awards ceremony, usually held outside India in a different country each year, was held in India this year in what was touted as the IIFA Homecoming. This was the 20th IIFA Awards.

The IIFA Awards 2019 was a glamorous affair, with Bollywood royalty such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Rekha, and many others making fashionable appearances on the green carpet at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.

Among the winners of the IIFA Awards 2019 were Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Sriram Raghavan and Arijit Singh, to name a few.

Here is the winners list of the IIFA Awards 2019:

Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh for Padmavaat

Best Actor (Female) - Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat

Best Debut (Female) - Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Debut (Male) - Ishaan Khatter for Dhadak

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Best Story - Andhadhun

Best Music - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro from Raazi

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Ae Watan from Raazi

Best Actress In The Past 20 Years - Deepika Padukone

Best Actor In The Past 20 Years - Ranbir Kapoor

Best Music Direction In The Past 20 Years - Pritam

Best Film In The Past 20 Years - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Best Director In The Past 20 Years - Rajkumar Hirani.

Congratulations to all the winners at the IIFA Awards 2019.

