IIFA 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor, Andhadhun Wins Best Story

The IIFA Awards 2019 was a glamourous affair, with Bollywood royalty such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and making appearances on the green carpet.

Among the nominees, Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Vicky Kaushal won big. Check out the winners list for IIFA 2019.

Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh for Padmavaat

Best Actor (Female) - Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat

Best Debut (Female) - Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Debut (Male) - Ishaan Khatter for Dhadak

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Best Story - Andhadhun

Best Music - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro from Raazi

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Ae Watan from Raazi

Best Actress In The Past 20 Years - Deepika Padukone

Best Actor In The Past 20 Years - Ranbir Kapoor

Best Music Direction In The Past 20 Years - Pritam

Best Film In The Past 20 Years - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Best Director In The Past 20 Years - Rajkummar Hirani

