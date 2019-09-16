IIFA Rocks 2019: Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Chiselled Back; Vicky Kaushal's Hot Look Steals Our Hearts

Katrina Looks Glamorous

Is there any look, which Katrina Kaif can't slay like a pro? We don't think so! Looking like a million bucks, Katrina Kaif slayed in a red gown, which she has worn for IIFA Rocks 2019.

And There He Goes.. Yet Again.. Stealing Our Hearts..

Looking all dapper in a black suit, Vicky Kaushal flaunted his charismatic side at the green carpet and boy, we can't keep calm.

Meet The Hosts – Ali & Radhika

Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte are all smiles for camera. While speaking about hosting IIFA Rocks 2019, Ali was earlier quoted as saying, "They (IIFA) are the ones who have taken a risk on me. I like talking. Let's see how this one goes. I have never hosted before. It's going to be fun because I know Radhika as well. She is a friend. It's a fun team."

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet is a vision in gold as she strikes a pose for the media, while gracing the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2019.