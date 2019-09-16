English
    IIFA Rocks 2019: Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Chiselled Back; Vicky Kaushal's Hot Look Steals Our Hearts

    IIFA Rocks 2019 has already kick-started and we're here with the 'oh-so-hot' pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. While IIFA 2019 will be held at September 18, 2019, IIFA Rocks is a pre-awards event with its own attraction. The night will see performances by Amit Trivedi, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali and Tulsi Kumar among others. The show is being hosted by Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte.

    Katrina Looks Glamorous

    Katrina Looks Glamorous

    Is there any look, which Katrina Kaif can't slay like a pro? We don't think so! Looking like a million bucks, Katrina Kaif slayed in a red gown, which she has worn for IIFA Rocks 2019.

    And There He Goes.. Yet Again.. Stealing Our Hearts..

    And There He Goes.. Yet Again.. Stealing Our Hearts..

    Looking all dapper in a black suit, Vicky Kaushal flaunted his charismatic side at the green carpet and boy, we can't keep calm.

    Meet The Hosts – Ali & Radhika

    Meet The Hosts – Ali & Radhika

    Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte are all smiles for camera. While speaking about hosting IIFA Rocks 2019, Ali was earlier quoted as saying, "They (IIFA) are the ones who have taken a risk on me. I like talking. Let's see how this one goes. I have never hosted before. It's going to be fun because I know Radhika as well. She is a friend. It's a fun team."

    Rakul Preet

    Rakul Preet

    Rakul Preet is a vision in gold as she strikes a pose for the media, while gracing the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2019.

    Read more about: iifa katrina kaif vicky kaushal
    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 23:40 [IST]
