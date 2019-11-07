    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up About Her Break Up With Andrew Kneebone

      Ileana D'Cruz dated Andrew Kneebone for a long time and was pretty open on social media about her relationship. Although the actress never spoke publicly about her love affair, it was evident that the two were madly in love with each other. But more recently, the coupled unfollowed each other on social media and the news followed soon that the love birds have parted ways.

      The Barfi star will soon be seen in the upcoming comic caper Pagalpanti alongside John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. The actress during a recent interview with TOI opened up about her relationship with ex-beau Andrew Kneebone. Ileana stated that the break up did take a toll on her and she had to see a therapist.

      Ileana Dcruz

      D’Cruz further elaborated and stated that she is both happier and stronger now but is not ready for love again at the moment. She further explained her state of mine and stated “Having a partner makes you feel calm and secure, but your mental well-being is far more important. I am not ready for love. I am very happy where I am. I am falling in love with myself. It is always a learning experience. I never wanted to come out bitter or someone with any animosity. It has left me stronger. Shit happens but life goes on. The way I dealt with the entire thing comes with respect and love for the other person. I don’t curse or think anything bad about him. I am in a good place and I wish all good things for him.” (sic)

      The ex-couple were extremely serious at one point in time with marriage rumors swirling all over the tinsel town. But post the break-up, Ileana has deleted her Instagram posts with her ex-boyfriend. The actress currently seems to be focusing on her career and is busy promoting her upcoming movie.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
