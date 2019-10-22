Ileana D'Cruz Reacts To Her 'S*x Has Nothing To Do With Love' Statement!

Ileana D'Cruz opens up about physical intimacy | FilmiBeat

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who's going through a rough phase owing to her break-up with long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, opened up about her recent 'sex comment' controversy. Recently, Ileana had gone on record saying, "Sex has nothing to do with love." So, when the actress graced the Love Laugh Live chat show, she was asked by Shibani Dandekar about her take on sex and here's what she said:

"Maybe it was taken out of context. Maybe I read some quotes that I have apparently said something like I've said that I enjoy having sex and I have sex as a workout. I am like, that just sounds wrong. I mean, I think you should enjoy sex but, there has to be some amount of emotion to do it. Sex is fantastic when you are in love. Because then it is two souls."

During the same chat show, Ileana was asked about the things she does when she tries to approach a guy and the actress revealed, "I get extremely shy. I hate saying it because it is extremely cliched but I am the definition of a nerd. Not a geek, but I am a nerd. I am cocky, I am awkward, I will say stupid things and I will do everything in my power to make me look horrible. So it just never works."

Ileana also spoke about her heartbreak and said that she's now completely focusing on herself. She has also gone off sugar and has started working out more.

On the work front, Ileana will be seen next in Pagalpanti. The film also casts John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on November 22, 2019.