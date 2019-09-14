English
    Ileana D’Cruz Is Convinced That She Sleep Walks; Feels That Explains Her Waking Up With Bruises!

    By
    |

    Actress Ileana D'Cruz is convinced that she sleep walks, and she feels that is the explanation for her waking up with mysterious bumps and bruises on her legs. She made this bizarre admission on her Twitter handle on Saturday morning, which got many fans reacting to it in even more bizarre ways. Some even went as far as claiming that she might be haunted.

    Ileana D’Cruz Is Convinced That She Sleep Walks

    Ileana tweeted, "I'm almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk... Almost. Maybe. Probably. There's no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs." (sic)

    Worried fans started responding to her tweet. While some advised her to install CCTV cameras in her room, others suggested that she might be haunted. On user wrote, "Well did you wake up at some other place or on your bed itself where you slept. If it's a different place, then it is sleep walking, otherwise you might be haunted."

    Another user wrote, "Could be demon possession #conjuring" (sic)

    Some others speculated that she might be going through some real trouble, while others thought that she might be hinting at working in a horror movie.

    Illeana will next be seen in 'Pagalpanti' which is being directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rautela.

    Saturday, September 14, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
