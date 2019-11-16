Ileana D'Cruz Reveals How She Dealt With Her Breakup With Boyfriend Andrew Kneebone

Ileana Reveals Why She Maintained A Stoic Silence

The actress told Pinkvilla, "There is always that one interview where something or the other will be taken out of context. Or they will sensationalise one sentence in a paragraph. For me, it's always been about the fact that when you are in a relationship, it's not just you. It's two people. So you cannot be just one person saying stuff. You are technically talking for the other person too and it's not fair. You need to respect their privacy too."

The Actress Hits Back At Trolls

She further added, "While I'm okay dealing with criticism and trolls, it's unfair for the other person to be subjected to that."

Ileana On How She Faced The Tough Time

Revealing about how she dealt with her breakup, the actress shared, "I don't get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It's the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it."

Why Ileana Had To Visit A Therapist

A few days ago in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ileana confessed that she was so depressed after the breakup that she had to go to a therapist, who advised her to accept compliments, and so, she has accepted herself and doing well.