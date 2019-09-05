Ileana D'Cruz Shuts Down A Troll Asking Her About Her Virginity; Her Witty Reply Is A MUST-READ!
Recently when Ileana D'Cruz hosted a chat session with her fans on Instagram, little did she know that it would put her in a tricky spot. During an 'Ask Me Anything' session, a netizen tried to put the actress in an uncomfortable situation by quizzing her about her virginity.
Instead of losing her calm, the 'Raid' actress shut down the troll like a boss. Check out her reply here.
Ileana Hits Back At A Troll Like A Boss
A fan asked Ileana during the interaction, "Man...When did you lose your virginity?" To this, the actor gave a witty reply, "Wow. Nosy much?? What would your mother tsk tsk."
On The Personal Front
The actress recently hit headlines after reports surfaced that all's not well between her and her beau, Andrew Kneebone. Apparently, the couple has even unfollowed each other on social media.
Ileana-Andrew's Relationship Hits A Rough Patch
A Spotboye report stated that Ileana and Andrew are no longer on talking terms and the actress even deleted all her pictures with him from social media. Further, Ileana's cryptic posts on social media added more fuel to the speculations.
The Actress On Dealing With Trolls
Earlier in an HT interview, Ileana was quoted as saying, "Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don't have an issue talking about it, it's unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls."
