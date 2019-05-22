Imran Khan's Mother-in-law REACTS To Reports Of Trouble In His Marriage With Avantika!
Yesterday, several reports did the rounds in trouble in Imran Khan-Avantika Malik's marriage. A leading daily stated that Avantika has left their Pali Hill residence with their daughter Imara after trouble surfaced in their marriage. She is now staying with her parents. The news spread like wildfire and leave everyone quite shocked.
Well, it looks like these reports were true but only partly! A leading entertainment portal contacted Avantika Malik's mother Vandana and here's what she had to say about this piece of news.
Vandana Confirmed Trouble In Imran-Avantika's Marriage
She confirmed there were indeed problems between the couple, but they were working on it. "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway," she was quoted as saying.
Imran-Avantika To Get Divorced? Here's The Truth
On being quizzed if they are considering divorce as an option, Vandana rubbished the reports and was quoted as saying, "Absolutely not."
The Couple's Family & Friends Are Trying To Help Them To Sort Their Differences
A DNA report stated that Imran and Avantika's family and friends are trying to figure out what went wrong and how their differences could be resolved so that they can give their marriage one more chance.
A Quick Recap
Imran and Avantika were childhood sweethearts who dated for about eight years before finally tying the knot in 2011.
It is said that Imran had proposed Avantika in a dreamy way where he snuck into her house and decorated it with candles. After a grand pre-wedding celebration, they had a registered marriage on January 11 and had hosted their wedding reception at Taj Land's End Hotel in Mumbai.
In 2014, the couple became parents to a baby girl whom they named Imara. Speaking about the meaning of her name, Imran had said in one of his interviews, "It is Swahili, and it means strong and resolute. It's a dumdaar name."
On the film front, Imran was last seen in Nikhhil Advani's Katti Batti which also starred Kangana Ranaut.
