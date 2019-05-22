Imran Khan's Mother-in-law REACTS To Reports Of Trouble In His Marriage With Avantika!

Vandana Confirmed Trouble In Imran-Avantika's Marriage

She confirmed there were indeed problems between the couple, but they were working on it. "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway," she was quoted as saying.

Imran-Avantika To Get Divorced? Here's The Truth

On being quizzed if they are considering divorce as an option, Vandana rubbished the reports and was quoted as saying, "Absolutely not."

The Couple's Family & Friends Are Trying To Help Them To Sort Their Differences

A DNA report stated that Imran and Avantika's family and friends are trying to figure out what went wrong and how their differences could be resolved so that they can give their marriage one more chance.

A Quick Recap

Imran and Avantika were childhood sweethearts who dated for about eight years before finally tying the knot in 2011.

It is said that Imran had proposed Avantika in a dreamy way where he snuck into her house and decorated it with candles. After a grand pre-wedding celebration, they had a registered marriage on January 11 and had hosted their wedding reception at Taj Land's End Hotel in Mumbai.

In 2014, the couple became parents to a baby girl whom they named Imara. Speaking about the meaning of her name, Imran had said in one of his interviews, "It is Swahili, and it means strong and resolute. It's a dumdaar name."