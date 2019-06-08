Imran Khan LOSES HIS COOL; Gives A STERN Response When Quizzed About His Divorce Rumours!

Imran Blasts Media For Asking About Divorce Rumours

According to a report in in.com when Imraan was asked if all's well between him and his wife Avantika, the actor lost his cool and asked, "How can you ask me such a question at this platform?"

Imran Posed With A Smile

The report further stated that while Imran fumed, he maintained his smile as he further posed for the videographers.

Earlier, Imran's Mother-in-law Vandana Malik Had Confirmed Trouble In Imran-Avantika's Marriage

"We all read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the couple), which will be sorted out."

She Had However Slammed Divorce Reports

When asked if Imran-Avantika had are considering divorce as an option, Vandana rubbished the reports and was quoted as saying, "Absolutely not."

Avantika Is Currently Staying With Her Parents

A DNA report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence, a while ago with Imara (their daughter). It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."