    Imran Khan LOSES HIS COOL; Gives A STERN Response When Quizzed About His Divorce Rumours!

    Recently, there were reports floating in the media that all's not well between Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik and the two are heading towards separation. The news left everyone shell-shocked as the couple have also been head over heels in love and dropped major relationship goals.

    The actor who has been missing from the spotlight since a while, recently attended the screening of Netflix's brand new show Leila at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. While posing for the shutterbug, Imraan was asked about his divorce reports doing the rounds, to which the actor had a shocking reaction.

    Imran Blasts Media For Asking About Divorce Rumours

    According to a report in in.com when Imraan was asked if all's well between him and his wife Avantika, the actor lost his cool and asked, "How can you ask me such a question at this platform?"

    Imran Posed With A Smile

    The report further stated that while Imran fumed, he maintained his smile as he further posed for the videographers.

    Earlier, Imran's Mother-in-law Vandana Malik Had Confirmed Trouble In Imran-Avantika's Marriage

    "We all read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the couple), which will be sorted out."

    She Had However Slammed Divorce Reports

    When asked if Imran-Avantika had are considering divorce as an option, Vandana rubbished the reports and was quoted as saying, "Absolutely not."

    Avantika Is Currently Staying With Her Parents

    A DNA report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence, a while ago with Imara (their daughter). It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

